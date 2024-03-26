Daniel Kramer of MLB.com projects Canzone as the Mariners' Opening Day starter in left field following an impressive spring.

Canzone finished Cactus League play having slashed .316/.372/1.109 with four doubles, four home runs and 11 RBI across 43 plate appearances. A trade-deadline acquisition from the Diamondbacks last season, Canzone also swiped a pair of bases during the exhibition slate and should see plenty of playing time against right-handed pitching beginning with Thursday's regular-season opener against the Red Sox.