Canzone does not have structural damage to his left shoulder and will not require surgery, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

He's dealing with a sprained AC joint, but an MRI cleared him of any additional damage. Canzone will be sidelined at least a couple weeks, but it sounds like the diagnosis was close to a best-case scenario. Jonatan Clase is expected to see the bulk of the at-bats in left field in Canzone's place.