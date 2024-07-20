Canzone (groin), who is first eligible to return from the injured list Saturday, is still recovering according to manager Scott Servais and remains multiple weeks away from beginning a rehab assignment, MLB.com reports.

The outfielder unsurprisingly won't have a minimum-length stay on the IL, given the nature of his injury and the fact there haven't been any reports of Canzone engaging in any type of baseball activities yet. Servais estimated Friday that Canzone is still at least a couple weeks away from being sent down to an affiliate for a rehab assignment, and that timeline could naturally be extended if his recovery doesn't start gathering some momentum soon. While Canzone remains sidelined, Victor Robles could continue drawing the bulk of starts in right field, although Mitch Haniger and Jonatan Clase are also candidates to occasionally slot in.