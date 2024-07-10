Canzone was removed from Tuesday's game against the Padres with a possible injury, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports.

The Mariners haven't yet provided an official reason for Canzone's early exit, but the 26-year-old outfielder did appear to be in some pain while running after hitting a double in the fifth inning. He'll head into the clubhouse for further evaluation, and more information on his status should be released in the near future.