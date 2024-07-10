Share Video

The Mariners placed Canzone on the 10-day injured list Wednesday with a right adductor strain.

Canzone initially suffered the injury during Sunday's contest versus the Blue Jays while making a catch and then aggravated while running in Tuesday's game against the Padres. He will be eligible to return shortly after the All-Star break, but it's uncertain whether Canzone will be ready for activation at that time.

