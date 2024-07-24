Mariners general manager Justin Hollander said Wednesday that Canzone (adductor) is expected to return from the 10-day injured list around the middle of August, Shannon Drayer of SeattleSports.com reports.

The target return date Hollander offered up more or less aligns with comments from manager Scott Servais over the weekend, when the skipper said Canzone was a couple weeks away from starting a rehab assignment. Canzone has been on the shelf since July 10 with a right adductor strain, an injury he sustained three days earlier while making a diving catch against the Blue Jays. Victor Robles had been seeing reps in right field following Canzone's placement on the shelf, but with Robles likely to be needed in center field more frequently after Julio Rodriguez (ankle) landed on the IL on Tuesday, Mitch Haniger and Cade Marlowe look to be the main candidates to pick up starts in right.