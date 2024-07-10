Canzone exited Tuesday's win over the Padres after feeling discomfort in his groin while running, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

Canzone said he initially suffered the injury while making a catch during Sunday's contest, and it flared up in the fifth frame Tuesday while running to second base on a double. He's slated to receive an MRI on Wednesday, which will help determine his availability for Seattle's final stretch of games before the All-Star break.