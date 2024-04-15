Canzone was placed on the 10-day injured list by the Mariners on Monday with a sprained AC joint in his left shoulder, Shannon Drayer of Seattle Sports 710 AM reports.

Canzone suffered the injury during Sunday's game against the Cubs when he collided with the outfield wall. The Mariners expect to have a better idea later Monday as to how much time Canzone might miss. Jonatan Clase has taken Canzone's roster spot and could see some starts in left field in his place, although Luke Raley and/or Dylan Moore might get more reps.