Canzone (shoulder) began a throwing and running program Friday, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports.

General manager Justin Hollander added that the team hopes for Canzone to begin a hitting progression sometime next week, though he is still several weeks out from full baseball activities. The 26-year-old outfielder sprained the AC joint in his left shoulder April 14, and Hollander's comments suggest he is not close to returning anytime soon. Luke Raley and Jonatan Clase should continue splitting time in left field while Canzone works his way back.