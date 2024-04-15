Mariners manager Scott Servais said Monday that there is no set timeline for Canzone (shoulder), Shannon Drayer of Seattle Sports 710 AM reports.
Canzone was placed on the Mariners' 10-day IL on Monday. He sustained a sprained AC joint in his left shoulder Sunday after colliding with the outfield wall. Servais added that Canzone will be down "at least a couple of weeks." While Canzone is out, Jonatan Clase will see more starts in left field, beginning Monday against the Reds.
More News
-
Mariners' Dominic Canzone: Doesn't have structural damage•
-
Mariners' Dominic Canzone: Lands on IL with shoulder injury•
-
Mariners' Dominic Canzone: Exits with apparent shoulder issue•
-
Mariners' Dominic Canzone: Sits down against lefty•
-
Mariners' Dominic Canzone: Not starting against lefty•
-
Mariners' Dominic Canzone: Heads to bench vs. lefty•