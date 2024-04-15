Share Video

Mariners manager Scott Servais said Monday that there is no set timeline for Canzone (shoulder), Shannon Drayer of Seattle Sports 710 AM reports.

Canzone was placed on the Mariners' 10-day IL on Monday. He sustained a sprained AC joint in his left shoulder Sunday after colliding with the outfield wall. Servais added that Canzone will be down "at least a couple of weeks." While Canzone is out, Jonatan Clase will see more starts in left field, beginning Monday against the Reds.

