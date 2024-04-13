Canzone isn't in the Mariners' lineup for Saturday's game against the Cubs.
The Mariners are slated to face Shota Imanaga on Saturday -- the third straight game they've played versus a left-handed starter. As a result, the left-handed bat of Canzone will once again start the game in the dugout while Dylan Moore covers left field.
