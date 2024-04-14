Canzone was removed from Sunday's game against the Cubs with an apparent shoulder injury, Shannon Drayer of Seattle Sports 710 AM reports.
Canzone suffered the injury during the second inning when he collided with the wall in left field while making a catch. The 26-year-old didn't have a plate appearance prior to the injury and should be considered day-to-day as he continues to be evaluated.
More News
-
Mariners' Dominic Canzone: Sits down against lefty•
-
Mariners' Dominic Canzone: Not starting against lefty•
-
Mariners' Dominic Canzone: Heads to bench vs. lefty•
-
Mariners' Dominic Canzone: Goes deep in loss•
-
Mariners' Dominic Canzone: Idle versus lefty•
-
Mariners' Dominic Canzone: Launches three-run homer•