The Mariners recalled Hancock from Triple-A Tacoma on Thursday.
Hancock had been sent down last week, but he will enter the Mariners' rotation as a replacement for the injured Bryan Woo (elbow). The 24-year-old's first start of the season is slated to come Monday against the Guardians.
