Mariners' Felix Hernandez: Could return Wednesday

Hernandez (hamstring) is listed as the probable starter for Wednesday's game against the Athletics, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

Hernandez was scheduled for a bullpen session Saturday which apparently went well with him now listed as a probably starter. It would be the last start of the season for the 32-year-old, who has a 5.46 ERA and 1.40 WHIP over 151.2 innings this season.