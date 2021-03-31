Mariners manager Scott Servais said that Paxton will make his first start of the season Tuesday against the White Sox, Lauren Smith of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.

Paxton was initially lined up to start the Mariners' second game of the season Friday against the Giants, but he'll instead switch spots in the rotation order with Yusei Kikuchi. The change isn't an ideal one for Paxton's fantasy managers, especially for those in leagues with two separate lineup periods for the first two weeks of the season. Not only will Paxton miss out on a Week 1 start, but he'll also get a downgrade in matchup in swapping out the Giants for the White Sox in his first start.