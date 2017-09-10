Mariners' James Paxton: Slated for Friday start

Paxton (pectoral) will be activated from the disabled list and start Friday's game against the Astros, Bob Dutton of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.

Paxton has been sidelined since Aug. 10 with a pectoral strain but is set to rejoin the Mariners' rotation after five weeks on the mend. Fantasy owners should be cautious with regards to immediately inserting Paxton back into their lineups, as he draws a tough road matchup with the Astros in his first start back and will be subject to a 50-pitch limit, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.