Sheffield allowed two earned runs on four hits and three walks over 4.2 innings in a Cactus League win over the Dodgers on Monday. He struck out five.

Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports Sheffield worked up to 78 pitches in what was his penultimate start of spring, Sheffield's trademark control issues were mostly under control Monday, although two of his walks did come with two outs. The left-hander lines up to take the mound for the final time before Opening Day this coming weekend.