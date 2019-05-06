Elias reported no soreness in his elbow a day after throwing 1.2 innings of one-hit, one-run ball against the Indians on Saturday, Brian Dulik of MLB.com reports.

The veteran southpaw also recorded three strikeouts and worked up to 27 pitches overall. The fact his elbow was in good shape a day later certainly bodes well after he'd been sidelined since April 26 with soreness.