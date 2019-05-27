Mariners' Sam Tuivailala: Dealing with dead arm
Tuivailala has been dealing with dead arm while recovering from Achilles surgery, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.
Tuivailala has been on a rehab assignment for a while, and the 30-day time period has nearly expired. He may require a second rehab stint due to the arm-related delays.
