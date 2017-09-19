Ziegler (back) is available out of the Marlins bullpen Monday night for the first time in over a week, Tim Healey of the Miami Sun-Sentinel reports.

Ziegler has been out of action since September 7. Expect the club to give him some lower leverage outings to ease himself back into action right away, with Kyle Barraclough or Drew Steckenrider most likely to receive save chances, at least in Ziegler's first few days back.