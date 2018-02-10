Marlins' Brad Ziegler: Projected closer for 2018
Ziegler will be the Marlins' closer going into spring training, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.
Although a lot can change between now and Opening Day, it's apparent that Ziegler will have the inside track in landing the ninth-inning role. During the 2017 season, he appeared in 53 games, posting a 4.79 -- but just a 3.77 FIP -- and 1.55 WHIP while converting 10 save opportunities once he assumed the job following the departure of A.J. Ramos in late July. Battling Ziegler for the job will be Kyle Barraclough and Drew Steckenrider, who each got chances in the late-inning role last September.
More News
-
NL-only H2H points mock draft
Our first foray into the NL side of things celebrates pitcher depth while exposing infield...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Top breakouts
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
Ranking Cubs' Fantasy assets
The Cubs were a near-unstoppable force en route to a World Series championship two years ago,...
-
Ranking Cardinals' Fantasy assets
After a long run of success, the Cardinals are stuck in a two-year playoff drought. But Scott...
-
Ranking Pirates' Fantasy assets
After a brief run of success, the Pirates traded two of their highest-profile players this...
-
Podcast: Oldies but goodies?
How old is too old in Fantasy Baseball? We attempt to find out on today’s episode of the Fantasy...