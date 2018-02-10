Ziegler will be the Marlins' closer going into spring training, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.

Although a lot can change between now and Opening Day, it's apparent that Ziegler will have the inside track in landing the ninth-inning role. During the 2017 season, he appeared in 53 games, posting a 4.79 -- but just a 3.77 FIP -- and 1.55 WHIP while converting 10 save opportunities once he assumed the job following the departure of A.J. Ramos in late July. Battling Ziegler for the job will be Kyle Barraclough and Drew Steckenrider, who each got chances in the late-inning role last September.