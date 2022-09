De La Cruz went 3-for-4 with one double and a two-run home run in Wednesday's loss against the Mets.

De La Cruz put the Marlins up 2-0 with a homer off righty starter Taijuan Walker with two outs in the fourth inning. The outfielder has recorded an incredible six doubles and two home runs over 16 at-bats during his last four games. In addition, the 25-year-old has turned in an outstanding .426 average over 54 at-bats during his last 16 games.