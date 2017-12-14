Adames agreed to a minor-league deal with an invitation to spring training with the Marlins on Thursday, Antonio Puesan of Magnus Media reports.

Adames spent a majority of this past season at the Triple-A level, but did wind up appearing in 12 games for the Rockies following 121 games with the team in 2016. He went hitless in 13 at-bats during his brief time with the club, but slashed .263/.317/.461 with 11 home runs and 52 RBI for Triple-A Albuquerque. The 26-year-old sports a career average of .206 with a .561 OPS, and should serve as organizational infield depth for the Marlins this season.