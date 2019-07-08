Adames was released by the Cubs on Friday.

Adames spent most of the season on the shelf with an undisclosed injury but posted a solid .256/.375/.462 line in 12 games for Triple-A Iowa when active. The 27-year-old owns a poor .206/.283/.278 slash line in 166 career major-league games and is unlikely to generate much interest as a free agent.

