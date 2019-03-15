Cubs' Cristhian Adames: Could earn roster spot
Adames was mentioned by manager Joe Maddon as a possible candidate for the Opening Day roster should Daniel Descalso (shoulder) start the season on the injured list, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.
Adames spent the entirety of last season in the minors and owns an ugly .206/.283/.278 line in 343 career big-league plate appearances. He's swung a hot bad this spring, though, hitting .438 with three homers in 15 games.
More News
-
Cubs' Cristhian Adames: Inks NRI deal with Cubs•
-
Marlins' Cristhian Adames: Inks NRI deal with Miami•
-
Rockies' Cristhian Adames: Outrighted to Triple-A•
-
Rockies' Cristhian Adames: Designated for assignment Sunday•
-
Rockies' Cristhian Adames: Makes Opening Day roster•
-
Rockies' Cristhian Adames: Could be squeezed from roster despite solid spring•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Head-to-head category mock
In a head-to-head categories league, pitcher requirements can make all the difference in how...
-
Introducing 'Hotspot Drafting'
Don't target players on Draft Day — target production. Figure out the best way to do that with...
-
Busts 2.0
Heath Cummings already told you who he thinks is being drafted too high. Now he has seven more...
-
Breakouts 2.0
Heath Cummings shares the upside of eight more breakouts. These could be next year's early-round...
-
Sleepers 2.0
These 10 sleepers are way too low in the consensus rankings according to Heath Cummings. Snag...
-
2019 Fantasy Baseball: sleepers, ranks
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...