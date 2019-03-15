Adames was mentioned by manager Joe Maddon as a possible candidate for the Opening Day roster should Daniel Descalso (shoulder) start the season on the injured list, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

Adames spent the entirety of last season in the minors and owns an ugly .206/.283/.278 line in 343 career big-league plate appearances. He's swung a hot bad this spring, though, hitting .438 with three homers in 15 games.