Chisholm went 1-for-3 with a double and a stolen base in Thursday's Grapefruit League game against the Yankees.

The 26-year-old's shift to center field last year didn't solve his injury woes, but Chisholm still has tantalizing fantasy upside should he ever stay in one piece. In 157 games over the last two seasons combined, he's slashed .251/.312/.487 with 33 homers and 34 steals. Thursday's pilfer was his first of the spring in three games, and it's a good sign that he's fully recovered from offseason surgery to correct a turf toe issue.