Lopez (shoulder) will be activated from the 10-day injured list to start Monday against the Reds, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

Lopez tossed six innings during his final rehab start Wednesday, clearing the way for his return to the majors. The 23-year-old threw only 70 pitches in that contest, so he'll likely have a limited pitch count in his first major-league start since mid-June.

