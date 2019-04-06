Lopez (1-1) took the loss Friday, giving up four runs on seven hits and a walk over five innings while striking out five as the Marlins fell 4-0 to the Braves.

The young right-hander didn't show the same dominance he did inn his first start, managing only six swinging strikes among his 89 pitches (52 total strikes), and two of the hits against Lopez left the yard. He'll look to rebound in his next trip to the mound Thursday in Cincinnati.