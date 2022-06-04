Bleier (0-1) allowed one run in an inning of work as the opener in Friday's loss against the Giants. He allowed one hit and one walk while recording one strikeout.

Bleier coughed up an RBI groundout and was eventually tagged with the loss as the Giants hung 15 runs on the Marlins. He now owns a 5.56 ERA with a 7:3 K:BB through 11.1 innings this season.