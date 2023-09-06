Alcantara was placed on the 15-day injured list Wednesday, retroactive to Sept. 4, with right forearm flexor strain, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

According to Craig Mish of the Miami Herald, Alcantara informed the Marlins after his start against the Nationals on Sunday that he was experiencing some discomfort in his pitching arm. He is undergoing tests, but the Marlins have opted to go ahead and make an IL move. Alcantara will be eligible to return Sept. 19, but the results of the exams will offer a clearer picture as to when he might make it back.