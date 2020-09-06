Alcantara (2-1) allowed one run on three hits and three walks while striking out eight across six innings Saturday as he earned the win over the Rays.

Alcantara was dominant Saturday as he notched a season-high eight strikeouts while surrendering his only run in the fifth off a double to right by Michael Perez. The young right-hander struggled against the same Rays team Aug. 30 when he allowed five runs in four innings so it was nice to see him bounce back and pick up the win. Alcantara lowered his ERA to a 3.78 but has shown some struggles finding the strike zone at times as he owns a 17:7 K:BB across 16.2 innings of work this season. He lines up to face the Phillies next Sept. 10.