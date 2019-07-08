Richards (3-10) gave up four runs on six hits and five walks while striking out five through five innings to take the loss against the Braves on Sunday.

Richards allowed too many baserunners to be effective and a two-run home run in the third inning was devastating to his stat line. The right-hander struggled to the break, posting a 6.79 ERA and a 20:12 K:BB in his last five starts. Richards has a 3-10 record and a 4.18 ERA through 18 starts heading into the All-Star break.