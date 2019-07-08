Marlins' Trevor Richards: Gives up four runs in loss
Richards (3-10) gave up four runs on six hits and five walks while striking out five through five innings to take the loss against the Braves on Sunday.
Richards allowed too many baserunners to be effective and a two-run home run in the third inning was devastating to his stat line. The right-hander struggled to the break, posting a 6.79 ERA and a 20:12 K:BB in his last five starts. Richards has a 3-10 record and a 4.18 ERA through 18 starts heading into the All-Star break.
More News
-
Marlins' Trevor Richards: Gives up three runs in loss•
-
Marlins' Trevor Richards: Blasted by Nats•
-
Marlins' Trevor Richards: Strikes out eight in no-decision•
-
Marlins' Trevor Richards: Ends hot streak•
-
Marlins' Trevor Richards: Takes tough loss•
-
Marlins' Trevor Richards: Strikes out eight in win•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
2019 Fantasy Baseball All Stars
Chris Towers goes through each position to put together the ultimate All-Star roster for the...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 16 picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Plate discipline standouts, breakouts
Ariel Cohen breaks down swing and contact rates on pitches inside and outside the zone to identify...
-
Waivers: Jansen remains scorching
Some of our preseason favorites are starting to turn things around, which makes them worth...
-
2019 Fantasy Baseball trade chart
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Midseason top 25 prospects
Between promotions, injuries, risers and fallers, the prospect landscape has changed a bit...