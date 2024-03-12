Rogers gave up two hits over three scoreless innings in Monday's Grapefruit League game against the Mets. He struck out five without walking a batter.

Making his second start of the spring, the 26-year-old lefty fired 33 of 45 pitches for strikes against what could well have been New York's Opening Day lineup. Rogers is on track to be part of Miami's rotation to begin the season despite being brought along slowly early in camp, but it's not clear what kind of workload he'll be entrusted with after making only six starts across all levels in 2023 and throwing only 27 innings.