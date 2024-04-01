Rogers did not factor into the decision Sunday, allowing four runs on seven hits and four walks over five innings against the Pirates. He struck out six.

Rogers was staked to a five-run lead before he even threw a pitch but allowed three in the second and one in the fourth to allow the Pirates to hang around. He was still in line for the win upon exiting the game, but the bullpen allowed five runs as the Marlins were swept in the four-game series. Rogers struck out six, in line with a career strikeout rate of over one per inning but allowing 11 baserunners through five innings won't get it done moving forward. His second start is tentatively scheduled to take place next weekend in St. Louis against the Cardinals.