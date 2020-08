Rosario was diagnosed with left quadriceps tightness after undergoing an MRI on Tuesday and is considered day-to-day, Deesha Thosar of the New York Daily News reports.

The 24-year-old was removed from Monday's game with the same diagnosis, so it appears he avoided a more serious injury. Rosario is not in the lineup Tuesday against the Nationals, with Andres Gimenez starting at shortstop in his place.