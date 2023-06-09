Verlander allowed five runs (four earned) on seen hits and four walks while striking out three batters over three innings in a no-decision against Atlanta on Thursday.

Atlanta racked up plenty of hits against Verlander, but he also inflicted a lot of self-damage by issuing four free passes. The veteran struggled to get the ball over the plate, throwing just 45 of 82 pitches for a strike. Verlander's final line could actually have been much worse -- Atlanta left six runners on base during the three frames in which he pitched. The reigning AL Cy Young award winner hasn't really lived up to that billing his first campaign with the Mets, posting a 4.85 ERA, 1.33 WHIP and 33:13 K:BB over 39 innings across seven starts.