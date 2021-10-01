Hill (7-8) went five innings and allowed three runs (two earned) on six hits and three walks to earn the win over the Marlins on Thursday. He struck out six.

Hill finally notched his first win as a Met and did it in his final start of the 2021 season. Miami did the bulk of its damage on a Lewis Brinson two-run homer in the third inning, but Hill was able to hang around long enough to leave the game with a 6-3 lead. The 41-year-old left-hander logged a 3.86 ERA in 158.2 innings between the Mets and Rays, putting up a 150:55 K:BB.