Mets' Zack Wheeler: Whiffs 10 in no-decision

Wheeler allowed two earned runs on six hits and one walk while striking out 10 across seven innings Saturday against the Brewers. He did not factor into the decision.

Wheeler excelled in a tough matchup, generating 20 called strikes and 19 swinging strikes. By not allowing the Brewers to take him deep, Wheeler has now gone three consecutive starts without allowing a home run, spanning 20 innings. Another encouraging part of his performance was Wheeler's one walk surrendered, just the third time in seven starts this season that he has walked three or fewer batters. He'll look to build off this start in his next outing, likely to come Friday against Miami.