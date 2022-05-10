Escobar was scratched from the lineup Tuesday against the Mets for unspecified reasons.
Escobar was penciled in to start at shortstop, per usual, but was instead removed from the starting nine a litter over an hour prior to first pitch. He should be considered day-to-day until more information in available, while Dee Strange-Gordon starts at shortstop in his place.
