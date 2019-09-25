Hudson didn't allow a baserunner in the ninth inning of the team's second game of a doubleheader Tuesday against the Phillies.

Hudson closed out both of the team's wins on Tuesday, bringing his total save count on the season to seven. Though chances have been limited for the Nationals, Hudson has recorded each of the team's last four saves -- all of which have come in September. Despite manager Dave Martinez continuing to call Sean Doolittle his closer, there's nothing in his usage that suggests that's actually the case as he has yet to appear in save situation this month. In addition, there's little reason for the team to alter Hudson's role before the conclusion of the regular season, as he's now managed seven consecutive scoreless appearances.