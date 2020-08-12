Hudson struck out two in a perfect ninth inning Tuesday to record his third save of the season in a 2-1 win over the Mets.

The veteran right-hander has been mostly effective to begin the year, getting scored upon in only one of his six appearances and converting three of his four save chances. With Sean Doolittle working in low-leverage spots right now as he tries to regain the late movement on his fastball, Hudson has the closer job to himself.