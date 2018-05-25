Nationals' Daniel Murphy: Beginning rehab assignment Saturday
Murphy (knee) will begin a minor-league rehab assignment at Double-A Harrisburg on Saturday, Jorge Castillo of The Washington Post reports.
Murphy had his rehab at extended spring training slowed due to an illness, but it apparently didn't have enough of an impact to significantly delay the rehab assignment. The 33-year-old will likely need significant work in Harrisburg in order to regain game readiness, but he still seems on track for a return sometime in mid-June.
