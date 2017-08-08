Nationals' Matt Wieters: Out of Tuesday's lineup
Wieters is out of Tuesday's lineup against the Marlins, Mark Zuckerman of MASNsports.com reports.
He takes a seat after starting the last four games. Jose Lobaton will start behind the dish and hit eighth. Wieters is hitting .214 with three home runs over his last 126 at-bats.
