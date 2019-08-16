Nationals' Max Scherzer: Not listed as weekend starter
Scherzer (back) is not listed as a starter for the weekend series against the Brewers, Brittany Ghiroli of The Athletic reports.
Scherzer hoped that he would be able to start either Saturday or Sunday as he works his way back from the 10-day injured list with a back strain, but it appears as though he'll require a few more days to recover. The weekend rotation could change if the 35-year-old is determined ready, but Anibal Sanchez and Erick Fedde are currently slated to start Saturday and Sunday, respectively.
More News
-
Nationals' Max Scherzer: Hoping to start Saturday•
-
Nationals' Max Scherzer: Says he's ready to return•
-
Nationals' Max Scherzer: Throws sim game•
-
Nationals' Max Scherzer: Set for sim game•
-
Nationals' Max Scherzer: Throws bullpen session Saturday•
-
Nationals' Max Scherzer: Possible bullpen session Saturday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, picks, sims
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Week 22 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Scott White tiers the two-start pitchers for Week 22 — the good, the bad and the considerable...
-
Week 22 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The Rangers play eight games in Week 22, and the Orioles have a couple hitters who could surprise....
-
Prospects: Stash Luzardo again?
Injuries have prevented the Athletics' ace of the future from becoming their ace of the present,...
-
Waivers: Do we dare add Ivan Nova?
Ivan Nova shut down the Astros on Tuesday to continue a dominant five-start stretch. Scott...
-
Do these 15 have an innings limit?
So who's getting shut down? Or who's at risk, anyway? Scott White looks at 15 cases that raise...