Nationals' Max Scherzer: Not listed as weekend starter

Scherzer (back) is not listed as a starter for the weekend series against the Brewers, Brittany Ghiroli of The Athletic reports.

Scherzer hoped that he would be able to start either Saturday or Sunday as he works his way back from the 10-day injured list with a back strain, but it appears as though he'll require a few more days to recover. The weekend rotation could change if the 35-year-old is determined ready, but Anibal Sanchez and Erick Fedde are currently slated to start Saturday and Sunday, respectively.