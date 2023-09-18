Corbin did not factor into the decision Sunday, allowing one run on four hits and two walks over six innings against Milwaukee. He struck out two.

Corbin held the Brewers scoreless through five to maintain a 1-0 lead, but Mark Canha led off the sixth with a leadoff single and a steal of second. A sacrifice bunt and sacrifice fly followed as the Brewers manufactured their way to tie the game against Corbin, costing him a chance at earning his 11th win. After having allowed 14 runs over nine innings in his previous two starts, Corbin tossed his second consecutive quality start to improve his ERA to an even 5.00 over 171 innings. His next start is scheduled to take place over the weekend at home against Atlanta.