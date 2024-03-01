Corbin gave up three hits over three scoreless innings while striking out four in Thursday's Grapefruit League game against the Cardinals.

Facing most of the Cards' Opening Day lineup, Corbin breezed through 41 pitches (32 strikes) and looked much sharper than he had in his first outing of the spring. The veteran southpaw also mixed in a new cutter, per Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports, throwing seven of them and getting swings and misses on three -- including strike three to Nolan Arenado in the first inning. Corbin's been primarily a fastball-slider pitcher throughout his career, so adding a reliable third pitch could boost a strikeout rate that sagged to 15.7 percent in 2023 -- the second-worst mark in MLB among pitchers who threw at least 150 innings, ahead of only Kyle Freeland's 13.9 percent. Even if the cutter does prove to be an effective weapon for Corbin, however, there's still little fantasy appeal in a pitcher who's posted a combined 5.75 ERA and 1.54 WHIP over the last three seasons.