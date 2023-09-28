Corbin (10-15) took the loss Wednesday, allowing four runs on six hits and four walks over 4.2 innings against the Orioles while striking out two.

Corbin was victimized by a two-run shot off the bat of Adley Rutschman in the bottom of the third, after the lefty walked Austin Hays to open the frame. The 34-year-old veteran's troubles would continue in the fifth inning, where he was once again charged with two runs, marking his second consecutive start with at least four runs allowed. Corbin has failed to make it through five innings in each of his last two outings and in three of his last five. He's also given up six home runs this month and has now lost four of his last five starts.