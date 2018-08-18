Nationals' Tommy Milone: Scratched from Saturday's start
Milone will work out of the bullpen Saturday, Jamal Collier of MLB.com reports.
Milone will cede Saturday's start to Jefry Rodriguez, while he will move to the bullpen and will be available in relief for the Nats. The team said it will announce a move later in the day to open up a roster spot for Rodriguez, who currently resides on the Triple-A roster.
More News
-
Nationals' Tommy Milone: Knocked around in no-decision•
-
Nationals' Tommy Milone: Bludgeoned by Braves•
-
Nationals' Tommy Milone: Fans seven in first victory•
-
Nationals' Tommy Milone: Picking up another start•
-
Nationals' Tommy Milone: Strikes out six•
-
Nationals' Tommy Milone: Officially recalled from minors•
