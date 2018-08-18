Milone will work out of the bullpen Saturday, Jamal Collier of MLB.com reports.

Milone will cede Saturday's start to Jefry Rodriguez, while he will move to the bullpen and will be available in relief for the Nats. The team said it will announce a move later in the day to open up a roster spot for Rodriguez, who currently resides on the Triple-A roster.

More News
Our Latest Stories