Robles (back) was transferred to the 60-day injured list Wednesday, Bobby Blanco of MASNSports.com reports.

Robles is now ineligible for activation until Aug. 20 after originally being placed on the 10-day IL on June 21 with back spasms. The transaction opens a spot on the 40-man roster for reliever Andres Machado, who had his contract selected from Triple-A Rochester on Wednesday.