The Nationals placed Robles on the 10-day injured list Wednesday with spasms in his lumbar spine, Jessica Camerato of MLB.com reports.

Robles was sidelined for approximately five weeks due to a back issue before he returned from the IL last Friday, but he lasted just five games before succumbing to a setback at some point during Tuesday's 9-3 loss to the Cardinals. Given the recurring nature of the injury, the Nationals could look to take a cautious approach with Robles and keep him on the shelf beyond the minimum 10 days. The Nationals called up Derek Hill from Triple-A Rochester on Wednesday in a corresponding move, and he and Stone Garrett could both benefit from a playing-time standpoint while Washington looks to fill Robles' spot in the outfield.